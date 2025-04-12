Parata began her studies in 2018 in her 50s, inspired by her two younger sisters - both nurses.

“I had always been interested in the medical field but had never until then acted on it” she told the Herald.

She chose medical imaging because it appealed more at her age than nursing.

I am full of admiration for her. She is working in an area where we need more Māori practitioners, and doing the business in Northland Dr Joanna Thorogood

Medical imaging involves using techniques like X-rays, ultrasound, and MRI to create pictures of the inside of the body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, aiding in the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses.

It’s a specialty Parata has hard-won lived experience of.

In 2009 she experienced invasive breast cancer, surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment. The cancer returned in 2018, when she was about to embark on her studies.

Juanita Parata overcame enormous challenges to graduate this week.

“In February 2019, I underwent a full mastectomy of my left breast and in April of that year, chemotherapy,” she said.

“After lengthy discussions with whānau and Unitec staff, I made the decision to continue with studies.”

Through treatments, fatigue and lockdowns, Parata continued the four-year degree, finishing late last year.

Graduate Juanita Parata flanked by Unitec staff Dr Joanna Thorogood and Kait O’Callahan.

Dr Joanna Thorogood, Unitec’s medical imaging academic programme manager, said she found Parata’s work ethic and determination inspirational.

Even her classmates didn’t know of her health issues, she said.

“It is incredible that she managed to get through the degree with the health challenges she faced,” she told the Herald.

Juanita Parata graduating with a Bachelor of Medical Imagery from Unitec. Photo / Supplied

“She said I want to get on with this. We offered to defer things and asked if she wanted to take a year out, but she said ‘no, I’m carrying on and I’m going to do this.’

“I am full of admiration for her. She is working in an area where we need more Māori practitioners, and doing the business in Northland.”

After completing her studies, Parata got a job at Whangārei Hospital serving her people as a new graduate.

She recently gave a presentation at the Northland/Auckland New Zealand Institute of Medical Radiation Technology (NZIMRT) study day, to support medical imaging technologists’ knowledge of an unusual and highly specialised hip X-ray projection.

Parata’s cancer is in remission but she will continue with annual CT and mammogram tests and remain on hormone suppressants until 2029.

The official opening of Hoani Waititi Marae in 1980. Juanita Parata's parents were part of its establishment and she credits them with her drive. Photo / Auckland Library





Tuesday’s graduation capped a great year for Parata and her whānau.

“I have had really good support from my husband, whānau and kids, and we have just had our 13th grandchild and our first great-granddaughter was born a month ago” she told the Herald.

Parata credits her parents for her drive and determination: they were rural Māori who settled in west Auckland and helped establish urban Māori organisations such as Hoani Waititi Marae.

She hopes her story will inspire others.

“I hope my journey will serve as an inspiration to others to do what it takes to achieve their dreams - particularly tangata Māori,” Juanita said.

“I ... acknowledge and thank those who supported me, my whānau as well as my whānau whānui o Te Pukenga me Te Whatu Ora Te Taitokerau.

“I see this as our success and our celebration. He mihi nunui tenei kia koutou mo o tautoko mai, no reira ma te kaukura ka rere te manu ka rere au. Thank you all for your support, which has allowed me to soar.”

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News, covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.