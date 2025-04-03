The parents of a young girl with cancer have withdrawn their consent to her ongoing treatment.
After the parents of a young girl with life-threatening leukaemia withdrew their consent for her to continue chemotherapy, government agencies began action in the court for orders over her guardianship.
This led to the family trying to leave the country with the girl the night before a court hearing.
A Supreme Court judgment made public this afternoon revealed details of the case, in which the girl’s parents reject “big pharma” treatments in favour of “natural and spiritual therapy”.
The names of the parents and their daughter cannot be published because of prohibitions in the Care of Children Act and the Family Court Act which protect children’s identities.
The age of the girl has also not been stated in the publicly released court documents.
However, the court decision said the girl had been diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a form of cancer that develops in the bone marrow.
While she completed the initial courses of chemotherapy treatment, her parents withdrew their consent for continuing chemotherapy in January.
The hospital that had been treating her sent a report of concern to the child protection agency Oranga Tamariki in mid-February, after the girl had missed 28 days of oral chemotherapy and three injections which would have been administered by community nurses.
At a meeting at the hospital in late February, the girl’s mother explained that “she did not accept chemotherapy was required and it was her intention to treat [the girl] by natural and spiritual means”, according to the decision.
The girl’s father said he considered the motivation for using chemotherapy was driven by “big pharma” – a term used to describe collectively profit-motivated global pharmaceutical companies.
A doctor at the meeting explained that the medical team wanted to start treatment again three days later.
The mother said they would not agree to any more chemotherapy, and the family failed to make the appointment.
“That test is not met here,” the Supreme Court justices said.
“While the matters raised are obviously important issues, particularly for the family, there is no good reason advanced why the Court of Appeal could not deal with the matter and in an appropriate timeframe.”
The father’s application for leave to appeal was dismissed.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay.