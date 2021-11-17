Te Puna homicide: Police arrest two over death of Malachi Subecz, 5

Five-year-old Malachi Subecz died in Starship hospital. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Police have arrested two people today in relation to the alleged homicide of five-year-old Malachi Subecz.

Malachi was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on November 1 and treated in Tauranga Hospital.

He was subsequently airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland, where he died on November 12.

A 27-year-old Te Puna woman has been charged with willfully ill-treating a child, and a 37-year-old Tauranga woman has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both women appeared briefly in Tauranga District Court today and are due to reappear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and police would still like to hear from anyone who has interacted with Malachi over the last 2-3 months.

If you can help with any information, please contact 105 and quote file number 211001/6453.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.