Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Te Pāti Māori’s self-referral for police investigation forces Government’s hand on data issue

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Tāmaki Makaurau MP Takutai Natasha Kemp. Photo / NZ Herald

Tāmaki Makaurau MP Takutai Natasha Kemp. Photo / NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

The self-referral by Te Pāti Māori to Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to investigate claims that Census 2023 data and possibly Covid-19 vaccination information

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand