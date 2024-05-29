Around the country people have started to gather for a nationwide protest against the Government's policies for Māori. Video / NZ Herald

Several Waikato communities have joined the nationwide protests as part of the Toitū Te Tiriti (Honour the Treaty) movement.

The protests were announced by Te Pāti Māori and the Toitū Te Tiriti (Honour the Treaty) movement online on Sunday, saying the action was intended to “prove the might of [the Māori] economy by disconnecting entirely from it”.

Nationwide, protesters were urged to meet up around New Zealand from 6.30am to disrupt key motorway routes.

In the Waikato, protests are happening in Te Puaha (near Port Waikato), Hamilton, Thames, Matamata, Mangakino, Tokoroa, Taupō, Tūrangi, Te Kūiti and Ōtorohanga.

A protest in Te Awamutu was cancelled. The organisers said in a social media post, the decision had been made since the rohe entered a period of mourning following a car crash on Tuesday night which took the lives of five people.

In Hamilton, hundreds already gathered at 7.15am at Kirikiriroa Marae. More were parking near the University of Waikato, where shuttles were picking up protestors to bring them to the marae.

Homemade signs read “For our mokopuna”, “Pakeha 4 Te Tiriti” and “We all are Treaty people” with the crowd chanting “Justice for all iwi”.

The last leg of the march was led by children who came with their whanau. One child carried a sign that read, “I am the future”.

Protestor Winnie Rawiri-King said she and her children were up at 5.30am to attend the hikoi.

”They saw the signs and the flags in the dining room and they were excited to come.”

Rawiri-King said the protest was full of “good wairua”.

Te Pāti Māori supporters march from Kiririroa Marae to Waikato University in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

”Everyone is here for happy reasons. It’s very peaceful,” Rawiri-King said.

She said she was protesting for her children.

”For a better future for my mokopuna, ensuring my children know who they are and where they come from.”

National Urban Māori Authority chair Lady Tureiti Moxon, spokesperson for the protest in Hamilton, led the protest walk from Kirikiriroa Marae to Waikato University.

The crowd of more than 1000 people headed up Wairere Drive to Clyde St.

“It is clear this government has neglected its legal obligation to consult meaningfully with Māori on Treaty issues despite having a mandate to do so,” Moxon said.

Lady Tureiti Moxon with the team about to leave Kirikiroa marae to join the countrywide protests. Photo / National Maori Authority

“We are very concerned. We have people all over the country that share this sentiment. We want this government to listen to the people - Māori want to live as Māori,” Moxon said.

“They’re very concerned about the policies, especially the way Te Tiriti is being disregarded by the government, yet they’re continuing on this trajectory.”

Moxon said key concerns circled around tamariki, 7AA, disestablishment of Māori Wards, Te Aka Whai Ora and inequities in health and numbers of people living in poverty.

“We do not want the Government to tell us what is right - what we want is Tino Rangatiratanga over our lives.

“I hope there is something in this Budget that shows that they care about the people,” she said.

Protest action in Taupō. Photo / Milly Fullick

“The call is out to everybody to join us today - to Māori and Pākehā - everyone to come together in unity.”

The hīkoi left Kirikiriroa Marae at 7.30am bound for University of Waikato where there were speakers after a mihi whakatau at the Pā.

Moxon said the atmosphere at Hamilton’s protest was “uplifting”.

”The wairua is flowing. This is a march, a protest, a hikoi of peace.”

Matutaera Herangi said today’s protest was not a protest but an activation.

”This is to join together to unite as one. It’s about what we can do to make it work for everyone including us. What works for us will work for everyone.”

Te Pāti Māori supporters marched from Kiririroa Marae to Waikato University in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

The Hamilton hikoī would disburse by 10am.

A man giving instructions to the crowd has reminded people the protest was a “peaceful activation, respectful, mokopuna focused, mokopuna friendly”.

”We are kaitiaki. We are the whenua. We are the mokopuna of our ancestors. We have a duty today.”

The Hamilton protest was also attended by Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke.

Meanwhile, in Taupō around 200 people have taken part in the hikoī which moved along one lane of Lake Terrace towards the town’s lakefront.

After arriving at Te Ātea, children and rangatahi performed a haka and speeches were being given, mostly in te reo.

Taupō's protest organiser, Meriana Taputu is speaking to the crowd saying: ”Educate yourselves, your whanau, your hapu and your iwi.

”Since the election... they have continuously, in your face, every day, eroded tangata whenua... How can you manifest your Tino rangatiratanga?... It starts today, if it hasn’t started already.”