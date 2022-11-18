Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Te Motunui Epa: The complicated history of taonga smuggled, sold and finally returned home

By Airana Ngarewa
7 mins to read
Taranaki historian, Dr Rachel Buchanan, with Te Hononga at Te Wharewaka o Pōneke. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Taranaki historian, Dr Rachel Buchanan, with Te Hononga at Te Wharewaka o Pōneke. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Airana Ngarewa talks to historian Rachel Buchanan about her fascination with five carved totara panels that led her to write her new book, Te Motunui Epa

Taranaki history is carved in wood and stone and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand