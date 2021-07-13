Te Kuiti crash: Two seriously injured after truck, car collide

The crash happened on Te Kumi Rd, Te Kuiti, about 2.10pm today.

Two people have been seriously injured after a truck and a car collided in Te Kuiti.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Te Kumi Rd, or State Highway 3, about 2.10pm today.

A police spokesperson confirmed two people were in a serious condition and one person had moderate injuries.

A resident told the Herald the crash is at the northern end of the King Country town, near Bosco Cafe.

It's understood one person was critically injured.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as the road will be closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ referred all queries to police.