Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Te Hiku Sports Hub gets $20k from community board

Mike Dinsdale
By
2 mins to read
Te Hiku Sports Hub has been granted $20,650 from Te Hiku Community Board for equipment for its swimming pool.

Te Hiku Sports Hub has been granted $20,650 from Te Hiku Community Board for equipment for its swimming pool.

Kaitāia’s new Te Hiku Sports Hub has been granted $20,650 from Te Hiku Community Board for swimming pool equipment.

The $11.5 million sports hub was formally opened last month after first being mooted nearly 30 years ago. The hub was supported by $3.6m from the Provincial Growth Fund to build an indoor aquatic and fitness centre.

At a special meeting on June 24 the community board voted to award the balance of the unallocated funding for 2023/24, a grant of $20,650 to the Te Hiku Sports Hub for swimming pool equipment.

At its meeting of June 18 meeting, the Te Hiku Community Board heard a presentation from a group who are keen to look after the maintenance of the new Kaitāia town square - which opened the same day as the sports hub. The group says it has the ability to keep the area clean, tidy and litter-free.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The town square is not yet handed back to Far North District Council and the community board has forwarded the group’s details to the council’s property section for it to consider.

Funding was granted to the following groups from the board’s grants and donations account at the June 18 meeting:

Collaborative Team - geotech investigations for a covered green at Coopers Beach Bowling Club - $8434

Doubtless Bay Floral Art Society - floral art competition $1847

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Far North Cricket - installation of a cricket pitch at Te Ahu Sports Hub $18,000

Far North Torpedo Fishing Competition - torpedo fishing competition - $3000

Building Safer Communities - graffiti wipeout $1387

Mangonui Cemetery Committee - maintenance 2024-25 $10,000.

Mangonui Waterfront Group - interpretive signage $9505

Safer Streets Kaitāia - repaint pavement signage for pedestrian safety $2440.

Waiharara Hall Committee - car park extension $6903.

Te Rarawa Rugby Club - fencing and drainage $12,682.

An application from Doubtless Bay Promotion Inc for funding towards the information centre was deferred to a future meeting.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand