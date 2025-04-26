Inspector Mike Henwood said when officers arrived they spotted a Toyota Landcruiser – considered a vehicle of interest – leaving the scene.

They signalled for the vehicle to stop but the driver kept going.

A decision was made not to pursue the vehicle.

At 9pm a further report was received a theft at a second commercial property.

“The same vehicle of interest was seen by police driving away from the area from the area at high speeds,” said Henwood.

“Police did not engage with the vehicle due to the inherent risk that the manner of driving placed upon other road users.

“At 10.30pm, police responded to reports of a disorder at McDonald’s in Te Awamutu. [They] sighted the Toyota Landcruiser on State Highway 3.

“A co-ordinated response to stop the vehicle was carried out, leading to the vehicle successfully being spiked.”

Police road spikes. Photo / NZME

The vehicle continued to travel into the township and two further attempts were made to spike and stop it.

On the third attempt, the tyres were finally deflated.

“The alleged offender has then intentionally driven his vehicle into a stationary police vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, causing significant damage to the patrol vehicle,” said Henwood.

“The officer inside the vehicle was thankfully uninjured.”

Henwood said the driver carried on to a service station on Sloane St.

There, he was blocked in by multiple police cars.

“He has then rammed two police vehicles, causing extensive damage,” Henwood said.

“No police staff were injured.

“The offender’s vehicle has then come to rest on a security bollard.”

The man was removed from the vehicle and arrest.

A man is facing a range of serious charges. Photo / 123rf

“The officers responding to this incident demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment to public safety,’ said Henwood.

“Despite being rammed on three separate occasions by a dangerous driver attempting to flee, they placed themselves in harm’s way to protect the community and bring the situation under control.

“Their actions reflect the dedication and bravery our police show every day to keep others safe.”

