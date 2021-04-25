Te Atatū incident: Police pursuit following reports of aggravated robbery in Henderson Valley

A witness said at least 10 police cars were at the scene. Photo / 123rf

Police have traced a car through Henderson following a report of an aggravated robbery in the area this afternoon.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on Te Atatū Rd, with one witness reporting around 10 police cars and a helicopter in the area.

The witness said four to five police cars had surrounded a car on the motorway overbridge.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in the Henderson Valley area at 3.30pm.

"A pursuit was initiated and three males were taken into custody at the Te Atatū motorway interchange a short time later."

The resident said at one point police had stopped traffic in both directions on Te Atatū Rd.

Another person said they saw a car driving along Te Atatū Rd at more than 120km/h.

