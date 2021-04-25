Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Te Atatū incident: Police pursuit following reports of aggravated robbery in Henderson Valley

Quick Read
A witness said at least 10 police cars were at the scene. Photo / 123rf

A witness said at least 10 police cars were at the scene. Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald

Police have traced a car through Henderson following a report of an aggravated robbery in the area this afternoon.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on Te Atatū Rd, with one witness reporting around 10 police cars and a helicopter in the area.

The witness said four to five police cars had surrounded a car on the motorway overbridge.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in the Henderson Valley area at 3.30pm.

"A pursuit was initiated and three males were taken into custody at the Te Atatū motorway interchange a short time later."

DO YOU KNOW MORE? CLICK HERE TO EMAIL US

The resident said at one point police had stopped traffic in both directions on Te Atatū Rd.

Another person said they saw a car driving along Te Atatū Rd at more than 120km/h.

More to come.