Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Taylor Rice: How 2022 will define the next General Election

4 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

NZ Herald
By Taylor Rice

OPINION

This is a defining political year, which will significantly shape the conversation during the
next general election.

The stage for campaigns will be set by both the successes and failures of political parties this year.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.