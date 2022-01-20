Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Gary Taylor: Five big environmental reforms this year

5 minutes to read
In 2022, New Zealand is attempting 'a concerted effort' to modernise the way we manage our environment. Photo / Getty Images, File

In 2022, New Zealand is attempting 'a concerted effort' to modernise the way we manage our environment. Photo / Getty Images, File

NZ Herald
By Gary Taylor

OPINION

This will be a big year for environmental reform.

The Resource Management Act will be repealed and replacement laws passed. Regional councils will continue developing new plans to better protect and improve freshwater. A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.