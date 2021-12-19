Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Taylor Rice: A new right? Why Act can maintain a strong presence despite National's rise

5 minutes to read
Act leader David Seymour. Photo / NZME

Act leader David Seymour. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Taylor Rice

The latest Taxpayers' Union Curia Poll shows the Christopher Luxon honeymoon period in
full swing, but does this really mean the end for Act?

Historically, leadership changes cause an upward trend in poll numbers, and Luxon

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.