Congestion on the Hewletts Rd flyover on Monday morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

Congestion is building around the city’s roading network this morning with commuters warned of major delays.

Google Maps live traffic shows congestion around the Tauranga Harbour Bridge and Hewletts Rd, however, a Bay of Plenty Times reporter says traffic was flowing normally at Barkes Corner and Cameron Rd.

Tauranga City Council urged motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel today and Tuesday after the unexpected closure of a section of SH29A near Ōropi for emergency work, combined with an unavoidable lane closure on Totara St in Mount Maunganui.

In a written statement on Sunday, the council said it was expecting “major traffic delays and severe congestion” and urged commuters to work from home, ride share or use alternative transport if they could.

The closure of SH29A between Barkes Corner and Oropi Rd roundabout followed the discovery of a “large cavity” under the road.

Works to repair a large cavity on SH29A on Monday morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

Unfortunately, Totara St cannot be opened to two lanes due to partially completed road rebuilding work, the council said.

Both of these areas were major aerial routes in and out of Mount Maunganui.

The council was doing all it could to help the situation, including opening the eastbound Hewletts Rd bus lane for all vehicles going toward Maunganui Rd, it said.

This repair work was expected to be completed by 6am on Wednesday, February 14 with the contractors “working around the clock” to finish as quickly as possible.

Traffic on the Harbour Bridge this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

The council said until the investigations reveal the full extent of the repair, the timeframe for reopening SH29A near Oropi was “unknown at this stage”.

“Detours are in place for both roads, but the council strongly urges motorists to delay unnecessary travel, use alternative transport, or work from home until Wednesday if possible.”

The cavity is about three metres deep. Photo / NZTA

The council said it wanted to thank the community for their patience and understanding while work was under way to repair both roads.

NZ Transport Association Waka Kotahi said in a release it had pulled planned chipsealing of State Highway 2 between Sunday night and tonight to ease traffic pressure coming into the city and was diverting resources to State Highway 36 works.



