Home / New Zealand

Tauranga police catch alleged burglars caught with stolen sunglasses and watches

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
Two men have been arrested after a burglary in Tauranga overnight.

Tauranga Police night shift staff have solved a “shady” alleged burglary of $15,000 worth of sunglasses and watches and “blind-sided” those responsible with the loot, police said in a statement.

At about 1.20am, police received a report two men had broken into a store at Fraser Cove shopping centre in Tauranga.

They had been seen in an allegedly stolen Mazda vehicle parked in front of the store entrance with hoods up, Tauranga area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said in the statement.

He alleged the pair smashed their way into the store using a hammer and put “sunglasses and watches worth about $15,000 into duffle bags”.

Paxton said the pair left in the Mazda, which police located in Parkvale.

They used CCTV footage to identify and find the alleged offenders at a Welcome Bay address, where the bags of stolen goods were also found.

, Paxton said the pair, aged 22 and 24, were arrested and appeared in the Tauranga District Court this morning.

“This is a great result for our community and our staff and it’s satisfying to be able return property of this value to a business,” Paxton said.

“We understand the effect burglaries and prolific offending can have on the retail businesses in our community and are committed to holding offenders to account.

“It’s timely to remind everyone: if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact police via 111 if it’s happening now, or if it’s already happened you can make an online report at 105.police.govt.nz

“Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

