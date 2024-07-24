Two men have been arrested after a burglary in Tauranga overnight.

Tauranga Police night shift staff have solved a “shady” alleged burglary of $15,000 worth of sunglasses and watches and “blind-sided” those responsible with the loot, police said in a statement.

At about 1.20am, police received a report two men had broken into a store at Fraser Cove shopping centre in Tauranga.

They had been seen in an allegedly stolen Mazda vehicle parked in front of the store entrance with hoods up, Tauranga area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said in the statement.

He alleged the pair smashed their way into the store using a hammer and put “sunglasses and watches worth about $15,000 into duffle bags”.

Paxton said the pair left in the Mazda, which police located in Parkvale.