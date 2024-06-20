Donna Hannah hopes to be the mayor and is also running in the Welcome Bay ward.

Donna Hannah hopes to be the mayor and is also running in the Welcome Bay ward.

In July, the people of Tauranga will choose who will be running their city for the first time in five years. A mayor and nine councillors will replace the four-person commission that has been in place since February 2021. To keep people informed ahead of the election on July 20, Local Democracy Reporting asked the 15 mayoral candidates their thoughts on four topics. Over the next few weeks, readers will hear from each of the mayoral candidates.

Donna Hannah is the operations manager for the not-for-profit Katikati Community Centre.The 59-year-old is married with five children and has 17 grandchildren.

She said her relevant experience with regard to local government was working at Western Bay of Plenty District Council, as well as her role at the Katikati Community Centre.

She said her roles have taught her big organisations are slow to change, but change is inevitable, and you need motivational change. Hannah lives in Katikati, outside of the Tauranga City Council area, and is also running in the Welcome Bay ward.

Tauranga is the least affordable city in New Zealand because of an infrastructure and housing deficit. How would you address this?

I would look at how we can adjust the current infrastructure to provide capability for the housing deficit, looking at more intensive housing in some areas.

Potentially accessing central government funding options, to improve our localised funds. Collaborating with stakeholders to ensure robust housing developments are financially viable.

Addressing areas where housing is most needed, while ensuring we have the correct underlying infrastructure capability to support the growth.

What would you do to keep young adults in Tauranga and attract others to the city?

Young adults need to be provided opportunities of employment and higher education without having to leave the area.

To do that, we need to provide a wider range of qualifications, opportunities, apprenticeships etc, as well as affordable accommodation to support the student lifestyle.

We need better transportation for commuting and easier navigation around the city. Downtown Tauranga would benefit from a couple of shopping complexes, including a supermarket, all offering free parking to attract shoppers into the area.

Tauranga will have its first Māori ward this election. The Government plans to require councils to hold a binding referendum on Māori wards established after March 2021. Meaning the Te Awanui Māori ward could only be in place for one term. Given the change in Government policy, is it important for Tauranga to keep this ward?

The Government made a policy without the correct consultation process. If the Government is voted in by the New Zealand people and they are the voice of the people, then why was a decision made without the voice of the people’s support?

I will not make that mistake; I will vote for what the people who voted me in want. I am their voice, I am there because of them, therefore I represent what they want.

So, I will turn that question back to the voice that should matter, from the people who vote - what do you want?

Hypothetically, if Tauranga won the lotto and there was no budget, what big-ticket item would you want for the city? Excluding infrastructure, like roads and water services and housing.

Oh, now that’s a loaded question. I would want all the plans that have been put on hold to go through, within budget and not to the cost of the ratepayer.

A new pool system for Ōtūmoetai that is free to use. I would want Tauranga Airport upgraded to be a fully functioning international airport.

I would want our train system to provide the transportation triangle for all our shipping and exports between Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland.

And then I would want to speak to young minds who are not limited by what was or was not possible and see what they could think up.

