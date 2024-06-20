Andrew Caie is running for mayor of Tauranga and as a councillor in the Te Papa ward.

In July, the people of Tauranga will choose who will be running their city for the first time in five years. A mayor and nine councillors will replace the four-person commission that has been in place since February 2021. To keep people informed ahead of the election on July 20, Local Democracy Reporting asked the 15 mayoral candidates their thoughts on four topics. Over the next few weeks, readers will hear from each of the mayoral candidates.

Andrew Caie is a physiotherapist who lives in Gate Pā with his partner and child.

The 35-year-old said his relevant experience with regard to local government is 10 years of management experience in multi-national companies. He said he is a successful business owner in Tauranga and has also spearheaded various council initiatives.

Caie is running for mayor and as a councillor in the Te Papa ward.

Tauranga is the least affordable city in New Zealand because of an infrastructure and housing deficit. How would you address this?

Tauranga as a city cannot afford itself and that must be the first priority of the new council - to grow Tauranga into a city that can pay its own way.

Sprawl comes at an increasing cost that Tauranga and its ratepayers can no longer afford to bear. The only answer to making Tauranga more affordable is through intensification in the right areas and increasing the availability of housing. We must increase supply because the demand keeps growing.

What would you do to keep young adults in Tauranga and attract others to the city?

We have to build a city that people want to live in. A city that offers our young people a future. It’s hard to be invested in the future of a place you want to leave. Tauranga, as a place, is one of the best in the world. Tauranga, as a city, is pretty average.

There is nothing here. There are so few amenities and cultural activities - if you want to catch a sports event or an artist on tour, you’ll have to go to another city.

We need to create a city that has life, events and amenities, and change the view of Tauranga as a city our people will “return to” and make it a place they want to build their lives.

Tauranga will have its first Māori ward this election. The Government plans to require councils to hold a binding referendum on Māori wards established after March 2021. Meaning the Te Awanui Māori ward could only be in place for one term. Given the change in Government policy, is it important for Tauranga to keep this ward?

Democracy comes with a risk of tyranny of the majority. Ensuring various voices are heard is an excellent way of protecting the diversity of our democracy.

The fact that the Māori ward is one voice of 10 on council, means it does not sway the democratic outcomes, while ensuring diverse representation.

The Māori ward is spread across the entire city, and its constituents make up various communities from all corners of Tauranga. Therefore, I believe Tauranga voters should treat the Māori ward representative as an extra voice for their community.

Not as something that reduces their democracy.

Hypothetically, if Tauranga won the lotto and there was no budget, what big-ticket item would you want for the city? Excluding infrastructure, like roads and water services and housing.

A 35,000-seat, multi-purpose stadium/arena. A city our size should be able to host the national team of the national sport. Tauranga should be able to host the All Blacks.

Maybe pinch the Warriors or the Phoenix for a home game. A stadium properly built could also be used to also attract concerts to our area. Major sporting and cultural events could be drawn to our city with one amenity.

Looking down the ticketing agent lists for upcoming events, I see Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch. Nothing in Tauranga. We need events that bring life and economy to our city.

