Emergency services are at an incident in Tauranga.
A St John spokesman said an ambulance and rapid response unit were sent to Fraser St around 10.45am.
“One person is being transported to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition,” he said.
A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said police and coastguard had retrieved a man from the water in Tauranga Harbour near Memorial Park.
The man could be heard moaning as the boat approached the shoreline.
At 11:45am two police officers pulled the man from the boat and took him to the waiting ambulance.
An witness said the coastguard and a kayak had been helping the man in the harbour for 40 minutes.
Police have been approached for comment.
More to come.