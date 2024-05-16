Police at Memorial Park pulled a man out of a Coastguard rescue boat at 11:45am.

Emergency services are at an incident in Tauranga.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance and rapid response unit were sent to Fraser St around 10.45am.

“One person is being transported to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition,” he said.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said police and coastguard had retrieved a man from the water in Tauranga Harbour near Memorial Park.

The man could be heard moaning as the boat approached the shoreline.

At 11:45am two police officers pulled the man from the boat and took him to the waiting ambulance.

An witness said the coastguard and a kayak had been helping the man in the harbour for 40 minutes.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.



