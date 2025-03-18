“After reading the article yesterday, I realised I need to protect myself and just say the rest of what I remember.”
The woman was referring to a New Zealand Herald article that provided a summary of the first day’s evidence.
In it the woman said she felt it made it sound like she was a “drunken lady” who falsely blamed everything that happened that day on him.
“Yes, I fell over on the gravel, but you can probably see from those photos [produced as evidence] that does not happen from falling over on gravel.”
The woman went on to describe being dragged from the car, having gravel go up into her lips, as well as receiving punches to her body.
Webby suggested to the woman that she had previously made complaints to police that had been untrue. She suggested the woman would make allegations and then back down, because they’d not been true in the first place.
However, the woman disagreed; she said she’d made accurate complaints but had backed down because she didn’t want Hunter to get arrested.
She also told Webby that she’d left things out of a statement she’d made to a private investigator, hired by the defence, about the trial allegations − again because she’d been trying to protect Hunter.
Partway through the continuing cross-examination, during the court’s morning adjournment, a resolution was reached between the Crown and defence.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to four reduced charges related to domestic violence.