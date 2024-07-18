Scott McIntosh has admitted to setting fire to his ex's house in February 2021.
For three days, Scott McIntosh has denied being the person who burnt down his ex’s house after earlier setting fire to a BMW belonging to a man he thought she was sleeping with.
A jury heard from the men who had sparked his jealousy and one who witnessed his rage, following his partner Kori Flood’s decision to move on. They also heard the messages he’d sent and the insults the pair had exchanged, as the toxic nature of the relationship was aired before the court.
Then, on Thursday, the 40-year-old changed his mind and admitted to all charges, bringing his trial to an abrupt half.
Under cross-examination, McIntosh’s lawyer Tony Rickard-Simms challenged this recollection - given he couldn’t remember the other things said, he couldn’t be sure he’d heard those words.
But the witness was adamant that, given the context, he wasn’t mistaken about the “obscure” phrase.
“It’s not a common sentence I hear,” he said.
Earlier in the trial, Flood gave evidence about her relationship with McIntosh - she said he was controlling and jealous. Messages between the two were produced showing name-calling and insults hurled between the pair over WhatsApp.
But in the background, Flood was moving on in her romantic life - firstly with the flatmate who’d moved in for “safety” after things ended with McIntosh, and later through meeting someone on the same online dating website that had led her to McIntosh.
The night of the fire
Joshua Atkins said he’d been messaging with Flood through “Badoo” since November 2020, and they’d had their first proper meet-up in mid-January. By early February they were in the early stages of a relationship, “going on dates, meeting each other’s friends... we had a bit of a connection”.
But he got more than he bargained for when he went to her house after work on February 5, for “munchies and movies”, and instead was faced with dealing with McIntosh, banging on the house with what he thought was a “baseball bat, or some kind of weapon”.
They’d heard, minutes before, what sounded like a loud V8 engine doing skids on the cul-de-sac at the end of Flood’s driveway.
McIntosh now admits he used a white Holden ute, which he was repairing at his mobile mechanic workshop in Parkvale, to drive to the address.
Atkins said they heard the car come up the shared driveway, the driver’s door “flung open”, and footsteps coming up the steps and onto the deck.
Flood said her relationship with McIntosh had started well, but had become about “power and control”, and she’d ended it because of a threat he allegedly made towards her sister - that he’d beat her with a baseball bat.
He’d later damaged her property in an incident, already been dealt with by the court, where he drove his car into hers, and into the outside of her previous rental property at the Lakes, in Tauranga.
Despite this, they’d maintained a sort of friendship, but Flood said he’d wanted more and she didn’t know how to make him get the message that his feelings were unrequited, and it then reached a point where she didn’t know how to end the friendship.
McIntosh had been repairing her car, and had arranged a trailer to help her move addresses.
However, he’d also reported her to her property manager, introducing himself as her partner, but then dobbing her in for the company he said she was keeping, and the activities he said she was taking part in at the house.
The property manager, who gave evidence in court, had put his report to one side as Flood had already been given notice due to previous anti-social incidents, including when McIntosh had driven into the house.
He had been in Taupō for work on September 16, 2020, when his BMW, which was parked outside Flood’s house in the Lakes, Tauranga, was set on fire.
A fire investigator determined the fire had been started on the front driver’s side tyre, and McIntosh now admits to this arson.
McIntosh admits to offending
The Crown case was heading into its fourth day of evidence, with fire investigators, detectives and scientific evidence ready to be called, when McIntosh said, through his lawyer, that he wished to change his pleas.
Judge William Lawson called the jury back for the re-arraignment, before dismissing them and thanking them for their time.
McIntosh has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in September.
Hannah Bartlett is a Tauranga-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She previously covered court and local government for the Nelson Mail, and before that was a radio reporter at Newstalk ZB.