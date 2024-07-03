Mercury Light Hub creative director Ant van Dorsen of Vesica Aotearoa, prepares Taupō's Tongariro South Domain for the annual show. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The bright sparks behind Taupō's “magical” Winter Festival light show are putting in a huge additional effort to help it become a “destination event”.

With nearby ski fields opening their slopes for the season and the days at their shortest and coldest, the annual Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival has become a hotly anticipated event in its own right, with the free light show - the Mercury Light Hub - at the heart of a two-week calendar of winter-themed events.

The show’s creative director Ant van Dorsen of Vesica Aotearoa said it was “a pretty big step up” this year for the light hub, with a change of location back to the southern playground area of Tongariro Domain, close to the lake, the main hospitality area and amongst the additional, and helpful landscaping, trees, paths and sculptures.

“We love to come here, we like it because it is on the back of Matariki, you can go to the hot pools, bring the kids. There is massive potential to be a destination festival and that’s why I do it.”

It was that potential to make it a national, must-do activity for visitors which prompted him to go far beyond what was expected and all the light installations this year were new.