Taupō's only remaining community newspaper is the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald, as the Taupō Times has announced its closure.
Newsgroup Stuff will no longer print the Taupō Times.
A brief statement in the June 28 edition of the community newspaper confirmed it would be the last.
“This is the last issue of the Taupō Times. Stuff has decided to stop printing a physical paper for Taupō,” part of the notice said.
Stuff Masthead Publishing managing director Joanna Norris told the Taupō and Tūrangi Heraldthe move was part of a review into the company’s community and regional mastheads.
“This has resulted in the launch of new mastheads including the Waikato Local Te Pūtahi and acquisition of others; the merger of some community newspapers where footprints were overlapping or unwieldy; and the closure of a small number of titles, including the weekly Taupō Times.
“The way audiences consume local news is changing, as we have seen with the increasing reach of our flagship national daily The Post and the successful launch of its digital subscription model just over a year ago.
“We want to deliver local news in the formats that suit our audiences and customers best, while ensuring each title is sustainable and aligned to advertiser needs.
“The final Taupō Times newspapers were distributed last week.