Taupō pastor accused of indecent assault on three boys

A former North Island church pastor and GP has been accused of indecent assault on three boys between 2014 and 2017.

Don Corrie Lake, 63, appeared at the Taupō District Court this morning, charged with seven counts of indecent assault on a young person under 16.

Lake's lawyer asked for interim name suppression because of his daughter's studies. Judge Maree Mackenzie refused but put an embargo in place until 5pm.

Whangarei-based Lake was remanded on bail, with conditions, to reappear on November 12.

He worked as a minister at several churches, including Inspire Church Taupō, now called Equippers, as well as Auckland churches Bays Apostolic Church and Life Changers Church.