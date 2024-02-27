Police respond to an incident in the Hilltop suburb of Taupō sending several local schools into lockdown. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Police respond to an incident in the Hilltop suburb of Taupō sending several local schools into lockdown. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

A person at the centre of a manhunt in Taupō last week has been arrested in Counties Manukau.

Schools in the Hilltop area of Taupō were sent into lockdown on Thursday afternoon for more than two hours while Police scoured the neighbourhood.

Police have confirmed that the man was located at a Counties Manukau address on Tuesday and taken into custody.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley, Taupō investigations manager, said police responded to the Hilltop area about 1.40pm last Thursday.

He said a man was reported to have been walking in the area, “agitated” and [allegedly] armed with a firearm.

“Members of the public were kept safe and no injuries stemmed from the incident thanks to good work done by Police officers on the day, including the Armed Offenders Squad and dog units.

“We understand this was a distressing incident, and it is good to have him face the court for the charges against him.”

A 28-year-old man is due to initially appear in the Manukau District Court today on firearms charges relating to the incident.

During the incident last week, more than 1000 students were asked to stay in school until the incident was resolved.

Police were also driving around the streets near the scene of the incident alerting residents with a loud-speaker to “stay indoors”.

There is also heavy traffic outside the cordons to the schools, with hundreds of parents parked on the side of the road and milling outside waiting for information.

The schools came out of lockdown shortly before 5pm.









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



