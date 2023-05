One person has died in a crash in Taupō overnight. Photo / Dean Purcell

One person has died in Taupō after their car veered off the road and into a building.

The crash took place just after midnight today on Mere Rd, police said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where “a car had left the road and collided with a building”.

“The sole occupant of the car died at the scene,” police said.

“Police offer condolences to the family of the deceased person.”

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.