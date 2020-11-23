Taupō crash: Car smashes through Rebel Sport shop window

A car crashed through the window of a store in Taupō this morning. Photo / Supplied

A car has smashed through the window of Rebel Sport in Taupō.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash, on Taniwha St, happened about 5.35am today.

The occupants then left the scene in another vehicle, she said.

At this stage it is unclear whether anything was stolen from the property and police remain at the scene making inquiries.

Silhouette Fitness Taupō owner Jude Pattie-Nelson, based next door to Rebel Sport, said it was not the first time a vehicle had crashed into that particular store.

"This is the fourth or fifth time it has happened," she said.

"I arrived at about quarter-to-six and the police were on their way. The car was still running but there was nobody in it.

"They had a steel cage put over the door and that was heavily damaged, the car must've hit it at speed."

More to come.