Daisy and Rose are two of the kittens up for adoption at Care in Taupō.

Daisy and Rose are two of the kittens up for adoption at Care in Taupō.

Care Animal Rescue is holding a week-long feline adoptathon, starting Saturday, March 2. Over 30 kittens, adolescents and adult cats are waiting to be adopted.

Tortie kittens Daisy and Rose love people and snuggles. They’re confident, cute and will keep you entertained for hours, and of course, they’re stunningly beautiful.

Adoption fees are being slashed for the week; adults and teenagers are half-price at just $95, and for families wanting to adopt two kittens, the second one is half-price.

Adoption includes de-sexing, microchipping, an NZCAR membership for your cat’s life, worm and flea treatment, and four weeks of free pet insurance.

Our felines can be viewed on our Facebook page @CARENZCommunity. We welcome you to the Care Cattery at 34 Nukuhau St, open seven days a week from 10am to 3.30pm (1pm on Sundays). When adopting, shopping or donating to Care, you support Taupō’s only no-kill animal rescue.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.