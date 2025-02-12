Advertisement
Taumarunui braces for Mongrel Mob gathering, police boost numbers

RNZ
By Bill Hickman of RNZ

The mayor of a King Country district where a Mongrel Mob reunion is happening says police are beefing up their numbers in preparation.

Police said they would be monitoring the gathering of the King Country chapter in Taumarunui over the next five days.

Ruapehu District Mayor Weston Kirton said it was expected to be a large reunion, but there would be extra police officers in the area.

“We’re talking probably a couple of hundred [police officers] that might converge into the area and I understand [the reunion is] on the outskirts of the township. It’s in the Taringamotu valley area and close to a marae but I don’t think its in the marae because they weren’t welcome on the marae,” Kirton said.

Kirton said people should feel reassured that all precautions had been taken.

Owner of local motorcycle store Bike Torque, Russell Josiah, said local gang members maintained a “low key” profile about the town.

But he was concerned an influx of gang members from out of town could bring a disruptive element.

“We’ve had this stuff in the past where these events come along and you might get some burglaries or vandalism done in town, but it’s usually the guys that have come in from out of town.

“I think the last time this happened we had some young prospect mob guys that did a bit of damage around the town and it came out the next week that they weren’t the locals they were the ones from out of town.

“I’ll be a bit more cautious this weekend if they’re going to be around,” Josiah said.

Police are advising anyone who sees illegal or unsafe activity in the area to contact them on 111 or 105.

- RNZ

