By Bill Hickman of RNZ
The mayor of a King Country district where a Mongrel Mob reunion is happening says police are beefing up their numbers in preparation.
Police said they would be monitoring the gathering of the King Country chapter in Taumarunui over the next five days.
Ruapehu District Mayor Weston Kirton said it was expected to be a large reunion, but there would be extra police officers in the area.
“We’re talking probably a couple of hundred [police officers] that might converge into the area and I understand [the reunion is] on the outskirts of the township. It’s in the Taringamotu valley area and close to a marae but I don’t think its in the marae because they weren’t welcome on the marae,” Kirton said.