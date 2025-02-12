Kirton said people should feel reassured that all precautions had been taken.

Owner of local motorcycle store Bike Torque, Russell Josiah, said local gang members maintained a “low key” profile about the town.

But he was concerned an influx of gang members from out of town could bring a disruptive element.

“We’ve had this stuff in the past where these events come along and you might get some burglaries or vandalism done in town, but it’s usually the guys that have come in from out of town.

“I think the last time this happened we had some young prospect mob guys that did a bit of damage around the town and it came out the next week that they weren’t the locals they were the ones from out of town.

“I’ll be a bit more cautious this weekend if they’re going to be around,” Josiah said.

Police are advising anyone who sees illegal or unsafe activity in the area to contact them on 111 or 105.

- RNZ

