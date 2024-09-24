Potaka confirmed that one option was “decommissioning” the 100-year-old neo-Georgian building.

It has stood empty since March 2023, when previous operator KAH New Zealand relinquished its lease on the property and handed responsibility for it back to DoC.

At the time, KAH said the main reason for the closure was a seismic assessment that indicated the main building was “earthquake-prone” and failed to meet safety standards.

Kirton said challenges at the chateau may seem difficult but they were not insurmountable.

“We had every confidence that the EOI process would open up the possibility of credible developers stepping forward to restore this treasured landmark and reinstate it as a major contributor to both Ruapehu and New Zealand’s tourism economy and heritage,” Kirton said.

A Ruapehu District Council statement said the chateau was “far more than just a historic building” in the World Heritage Tongariro National Park.

“It represents a legacy of cultural significance, economic vitality and tourism excellence that is vital to the identity and prosperity of Ruapehu and Aotearoa. Suggestions of ‘decommissioning’ this near-100-year-old, Category 1 historic neo-Georgian building would mean the tragic loss of all that it contributes to our region and nation.

“[The] council is aware of credible developers with a proven track record in heritage and hotel development, who have worked with iwi on similar projects, who are eager to explore the opportunity. The door must remain open for these discussions to take place.”

Kirton said the council’s suggestion was the Government should establish a special task force to facilitate discussions between key stakeholders, potential developers and investors.

“Suggestions of decommissioning should not even be on DoC’s radar while credible parties are willing to explore the opportunity the chateau represents,” he said.

More than 12,000 people have signed a “Save the Chateau Petition” to be presented to Parliament. The petition closes on November 30.

“This outpouring of support from local communities, New Zealanders and people around the world reflects the deep connection and commitment to restoring this iconic building,” Kirton said.

“I urge everyone who hasn’t yet signed the petition to join us. Help us send a clear message of support to see the Chateau Tongariro Hotel returned to its full strength as a major contributor to regional tourism and a symbol of our shared heritage and cultural identity.”