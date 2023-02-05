The Grand Chateau Tongariro will no longer be an operational hotel after today.

By RNZ

The Chateau Tongariro Hotel is closing its doors indefinitely at the end of business today.

The Chateau, located in the Tongariro National Park, has been in consultation with the Department of Conservation (DoC) regarding the renewal of its 30-year lease, which expired in April 2020.

During the hotel’s due diligence in preparing to renew the lease, it had specialists conduct site and seismic assessments as part of plans to renovate the building and surrounding infrastructure.

But the most recent seismic assessment found that underground shifts over time meant some of the hotel infrastructure no longer met current safety standards.

To ensure the safety of those at the hotel the decision was made to close it.

Thirty-six jobs will be lost as the Chateau is handed back to the Department of Conservation, which owns the land and leases it out, in conjunction with local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Hikairo Ki Tongariro.

The Chateau has been leased to the Kah Corporation Ltd for the past 30 years. When a long-term lease ended in April 2020, the hotel’s owners did not renew it.

Coming at the start of the pandemic tourism downturn, they instead continued as tenants on a rolling monthly basis.

While the renewal of a long-term lease is still on offer, structural repairs will have to be addressed by any potential lessee.

Mayor of Ruapehu Weston Kirton said people all over the country would be gutted about the closure of the iconic building.

“It’s a jewel in our crown and we’re going to fight as much as we can to... retain ownership so we can include that in the many, many activities and accommodation we’ve got in our district.”

Up until 1990, when the hotel was leased to Kah, the Grand Chateau was government-owned.

Since 1932 it had been the seat of New Zealand’s National Park Board and has, in turns, been used by the Health Department, the Air Force and the Tourist Hotel Corporation. Being used interchangeably as an army post, asylum and a luxury hotel over the past hundred years, the Chateau has collected many stories.

The owners of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel and its sister hotel, the Wairakei Resort Taupō, earlier confirmed they would continue investing in New Zealand, and the closure did not impact the Wairakei Resort Taupō and its staff.