The economy is expected to turn a corner but foos and security is still rife in New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police will be monitoring a five-day gang gathering in the Taumarunui area this week.

Members of the King Country Mongrel Mob are expected to gather in the Taumarunui region for a reunion event, planned for February 13-17.

Additional police staff will be in the region to work to reduce disruption on the roads and ensure the community feels safe, police said in a statement.

Police have been in touch with the organisers of the event and have set clear expectations about the behaviour of attendees.