The new wines will be available for purchase at Parliament’s gift shop later this year and will be served at parliamentary events and on-site eateries.

Wines on the winning list will also be presented as the house brand in Parliament’s upmarket Bellamy’s restaurant, and Pickwicks bar.

The wines will also be served at parliamentary events and have previously been tipped as potential gifts for foreign dignitaries.

A mock-up of the New Zealand Parliament wine labels. Photo / Parliament NZ

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero previously explained the rationale behind the decision to launch an exclusive wine range.

In a prior statement to the Herald, Gonzalez-Montero said wine was purchased through a retailer, which could cost more than other options.

“By working directly with local New Zealand, homegrown, wineries and having dedicated suppliers we can negotiate a better price by buying in bulk and ensure we are supporting local businesses who have grown and produced this wine in New Zealand,” he said at the time.

Gonzalez-Montero added that the project would support New Zealand’s local wine industry and help to reduce costs overall.

In a new statement upon the launch of the wines, Parliamentary Catering general manager Bryce Hughes said the range “represents an array of wine regions which showcase the diversity and richness our country’s wine industry has to offer.”

“We thank all the wineries who took part in this initiative, and we’re proud to be able to showcase a small section of this industry and the people behind it,” Hughes added.

Wineries have a three-year contract with the Parliamentary Service.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.