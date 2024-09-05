The taste of New Zealand’s democracy can now be unveiled, and perhaps uncorked, with Parliamentary Service confirming the seven wines it will be showcasing in a new range.
The Herald revealed Parliament’s plans to unveil a wine range earlier this year, while the process was still being approved and wines were being sipped to find the finest, most democratic choices for the halls of power.
The seven chosen vinos have now been revealed with the majority coming from Hawke’s Bay - a region from which the ‘best in the world’ chardonnay hails, and a location deemed one of the great ‘wine capitals’ of the world.
The four wines from Hawke’s Bay are a Leveret Estate Reserve Chardonnay, Mills Reef Reserve Syrah, Mills Reef Reserve Merlot Malbec and Leveret IQ Brut.
Also on the menu are a Pinot Noir from Martinborough’s Luna Estate, a Pinot Gris from North Canterbury’s 27seconds and a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc from Eva Pemper.