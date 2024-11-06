By RNZ
A boil water notice has been issued in Tararua District for the Norsewood water supply.
Tararua District Council said anyone using water from the Norsewood public supply should boil it before it is drunk or used in food, and residents should conserve water where possible.
A fault at the treatment plant meant there might not be enough chlorine in the water to meet drinking water standards, it said on Tuesday. About 80 connections are thought to be affected.