Tararua District Council warns Norsewood residents to boil all drinking water

RNZ
2 mins to read
All Norsewood residents have been warned to boil water from the town supply before consuming it. Photo / Unsplash

By RNZ

  • A boil water notice has been issued in Tararua District for the Norsewood water supply.
  • Residents should boil water before drinking or using it in food, and conserve water.
  • The council needs three days of clear test results to lift the boil water notice.

A boil water notice has been issued in Tararua District for the Norsewood water supply.

Tararua District Council said anyone using water from the Norsewood public supply should boil it before it is drunk or used in food, and residents should conserve water where possible.

A fault at the treatment plant meant there might not be enough chlorine in the water to meet drinking water standards, it said on Tuesday. About 80 connections are thought to be affected.

“Samples were taken in the network to ascertain Free Available Chlorine (FAC) and this was observed in various locations,” a council spokesperson said.

A replacement part had been obtained, and it was now being installed with chlorine dosing to resume once that had been done.

As per the requirements of New Zealand’s water regulator, the council would then need three days of clear test sample results before it can lift the boil water notice.

In the meantime, people in Norsewood should boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and preparing infant formula.

Electric jugs with a cut-off switch could be used to make the town water safe as long as they were boiled while full, and water boiled in a metal pan on the stove would be safe after being boiled for one minute, the council said.

Those with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women, and some elderly, might be at increased risk and should call Healthline or their doctor with specific concerns.

