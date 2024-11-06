“Samples were taken in the network to ascertain Free Available Chlorine (FAC) and this was observed in various locations,” a council spokesperson said.

A replacement part had been obtained, and it was now being installed with chlorine dosing to resume once that had been done.

As per the requirements of New Zealand’s water regulator, the council would then need three days of clear test sample results before it can lift the boil water notice.

In the meantime, people in Norsewood should boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and preparing infant formula.

Electric jugs with a cut-off switch could be used to make the town water safe as long as they were boiled while full, and water boiled in a metal pan on the stove would be safe after being boiled for one minute, the council said.

Those with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women, and some elderly, might be at increased risk and should call Healthline or their doctor with specific concerns.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.