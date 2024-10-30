Norsewood flower show is all about what’s best on the day

Margaret Streater had 50 entries in last year's show.

When Margaret Streater first entered the Norsewood Flower Show, she thought the “most entries” was all about having an entry in as many sections as possible.

“[I thought] you were only allowed one entry in each section, which is very hard when you have to choose just one when there is so much to choose from.”

Margaret says she only started entering the flower show when she returned to work in the office at Norsewood and Districts School and was helping organiser Heather Cheer get the programmes ready.

After her first flower show, Margaret was told she could bring in as many entries as she wanted as Heather wanted to “fill the room with spring blooms”.

“So that’s been my mission for the past three years, to bring as many flowers [as] possible to school in the morning before I start work.”