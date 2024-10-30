Advertisement
Tararua news

Norsewood flower show is all about what’s best on the day

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
Margaret Streater had 50 entries in last year's show.

When Margaret Streater first entered the Norsewood Flower Show, she thought the “most entries” was all about having an entry in as many sections as possible.

“[I thought] you were only allowed one entry in each section, which is very hard when you have to choose just one when there is so much to choose from.”

Margaret says she only started entering the flower show when she returned to work in the office at Norsewood and Districts School and was helping organiser Heather Cheer get the programmes ready.

After her first flower show, Margaret was told she could bring in as many entries as she wanted as Heather wanted to “fill the room with spring blooms”.

“So that’s been my mission for the past three years, to bring as many flowers [as] possible to school in the morning before I start work.”

Margaret says the show is special to her because the gardens in the area are all different and that even in a small area, what she can have blooming in her garden is different to what might be in someone else’s garden.

“Last year, I didn’t have even one rose flowering at home, but there was still an amazing display of roses as the gardens north to us were all blooming early.

“As gardeners, we are all open to the elements and it is all about what is the best on the day. It has a great friendly atmosphere and is a lot of fun.”

Norsewood’s Flower Show is in its 15th year this year and once again is being held at Norsewood and Districts School.

Entries include plenty of variety, from rhododendrons to clematis.

Local children also get involved with their own category which includes artwork.

The displays will be open for public viewing from 2pm on Friday, November 8, with prizegiving around 2.30pm.

The show will also be open on Saturday, November 9 from 10am to 2pm.



