TCC owns 42 community buildings.
Costs for the move will come from existing budgets, with the new chambers to function as they did before.
“The town hall did not require earthquake strengthening and [at] 26 Gordon St, earthquake strengthening was completed in 2022,” the spokesperson said.
The council chambers on Gordon St will be converted into a shared office space for the 12 staff who work in the adjacent Tararua Business Hub on Denmark St, which will no longer be needed.
The council spokesperson said all existing furniture for staff such as desks, chairs and chests of drawers were being moved from the Tararua Business Network.
“There has been no requirement to purchase new furniture and all items are getting brought over by our own staff.”
The relocation coincides with the expiry of the lease of the building on Denmark St, resulting in significant long-term savings for ratepayers.
“As part of our [Long Term Plan] 2024/34 consultation, we spoke of our intent to deliver savings through the rationalisation and integration of council services.
“[The] council continues to identify further rationalisation and integration of services where possible.”
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.