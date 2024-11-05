Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's final pitch to voters, a new trial programme for maths in schools and blood cancer patients demand answers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Tararua District Council (TCC) is relocating its Dannevirke council chambers, a plan it says will save it just over $91,000 a year.

The decision to move council meetings to the concert chambers at Dannevirke Town Hall aligns with the council’s goal to save costs by optimising building use.

The final meeting was held on October 30, and during a renovation period council meetings will be held at the Pahīatua Service Centre.

A TCC spokesperson said no major renovations were being conducted at the buildings.

Setting up the chambers at the town hall for meetings, conference calls and citizenship ceremonies – including installing cameras and microphones – is expected to be finished by the end of January.