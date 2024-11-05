Advertisement
Dannevirke Town Hall to host new Tararua District Council chambers; council says move will save ratepayers $91,000 a year

Michaela Gower
Hawkes Bay Today
Tararua District Council (TCC) is relocating its Dannevirke council chambers, a plan it says will save it just over $91,000 a year.

The decision to move council meetings to the concert chambers at Dannevirke Town Hall aligns with the council’s goal to save costs by optimising building use.

The final meeting was held on October 30, and during a renovation period council meetings will be held at the Pahīatua Service Centre.

A TCC spokesperson said no major renovations were being conducted at the buildings.

Setting up the chambers at the town hall for meetings, conference calls and citizenship ceremonies – including installing cameras and microphones – is expected to be finished by the end of January.

Tararua District Council said it would install cameras and microphones to facilitate various functions.
TCC owns 42 community buildings.

Costs for the move will come from existing budgets, with the new chambers to function as they did before.

“The town hall did not require earthquake strengthening and [at] 26 Gordon St, earthquake strengthening was completed in 2022,” the spokesperson said.

The council chambers on Gordon St will be converted into a shared office space for the 12 staff who work in the adjacent Tararua Business Hub on Denmark St, which will no longer be needed.

The council spokesperson said all existing furniture for staff such as desks, chairs and chests of drawers were being moved from the Tararua Business Network.

“There has been no requirement to purchase new furniture and all items are getting brought over by our own staff.”

The relocation coincides with the expiry of the lease of the building on Denmark St, resulting in significant long-term savings for ratepayers.

The concert chambers at the Dannevirke Town Hall will soon be home to the Tararua District Council chambers.
“As part of our [Long Term Plan] 2024/34 consultation, we spoke of our intent to deliver savings through the rationalisation and integration of council services.

“[The] council continues to identify further rationalisation and integration of services where possible.”

