Amy Johnson stabbed her ex multiple times during an argument. Photo / Stock Image 123rf

A woman became so enraged during an argument with her ex over who was cooking dinner that she grabbed a knife and stabbed him more than a dozen times, severing one of the man's arteries in the process.

During the bloody attack, an intoxicated Amy Johnson sunk the knife into her victim's head and neck area, while also stabbing his hands as he tried to block the blade.

Johnson, 34, then legged it from the New Plymouth address with the knife still in hand.

The victim attempted to follow her but quickly returned home when he realised he was bleeding profusely and needed to phone an ambulance.

In total, he suffered 14 stab wounds, one of which severed an artery in the back of his neck and caused significant blood loss.

On Thursday, Johnson appeared in New Plymouth District Court via an audio-visual link from Arohata Prison to answer a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

According to the police summary of facts, Johnson and her victim, who had previously been in a relationship, were drinking with an associate at an address on Glenpark Ave on September 18 this year.

Amy Johnson appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Around 6pm an argument developed between Johnson and the victim over who would cook dinner that night.

In the thick of the confrontation, she spotted a kitchen knife nearby, grabbed the weapon and launched her attack.

She was located by police around an hour later and told officers that she had been "in a rage and was just psychotic".

Though when asked about the knife, she said "what knife?"

Johnson's apparent memory lapse was echoed in court today when defence lawyer Nathan Bourke said his client had "blacked out" during the attack.

Bourke called for a psychological report, stating Johnson had suffered traumas in her life some of which involved men.

He submitted PTSD could be at play and a report could assist with sentencing and the treating of such issues.

Johnson has been living on the streets and also has long-standing issues with alcohol, Bourke said.

Judge Gregory Hikaka ordered a screening report and referred the case to restorative justice.

He also ordered a presentence report and recorded Johnson's guilty plea to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

Johnson was further remanded into custody ahead of her sentencing on January 10.