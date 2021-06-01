Taranaki police officers' trial: Cops had two hours to save Allen Ball's life, Crown tells jury

Allen Ball died on the floor of a cell in Hawera Police Station on June 1, 2019. Photo / Supplied

Hawera police officers had two hours to call for an ambulance to save the life of an unresponsive man but instead they showed a lack of concern or care and left him alone in the cell.

In her closing statement to the jury of four men and seven women in the High Court at New Plymouth, Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke said the three accused officers - who all have name suppression - were more than inattentive that night, they showed indifference as they joked and attended other jobs as 55-year-old Allen Ball slowly lost consciousness and ultimately died on the floor.

An ambulance was called at 2.23am, after Officer C, who had checked on him 30 minutes earlier, checked on Ball again.

Clarke said if the officers had made that call before 1.53am, "Mr Ball would have survived".

However, Clarke said the trio were guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence by as early as 12.30am on June 1, 2019.

She told the jury that the three failed in their duty of care to provide Ball with immediate and "obvious medical assistance he required".

She said the officers also failed under S23 of the Bill of Rights Act by not treating him with humanity and dignity.

As for Ball's snoring, Crown expert witnesses had testified that officers were warned about the risks of snoring during first aid training at police college because "some people think that it's okay to snore".

As soon as Ball was arrested by Officer B at his home, he was a vulnerable adult and all of the officers involved owed him a duty of care.

"Mr Ball only had these police officers to rely on for the necessaries [of life]."

They should have also been more alert to the various risk factors because of the large amount of alcohol he had consumed and his earlier threat to his own life at home.

She said these factors would have shown any other "reasonable police officer" he was a "very vulnerable adult".

"When Mr Ball closed his eyes in that police car and started to snore, he snored all the way back to the police station."

The three accused officers pictured outside the High Court at New Plymouth. Photo / Belinda Feek

Officer B and C spent four and a half minutes trying to wake Ball and it should have been then that, instead of being treated as a joke, he should have been taken to Hawera Hospital, a five-minute drive from the station.

Ball never responded to any pain response techniques applied by Officer B and C in the back of the car, including shaking him, pinching his ear and poking a finger into his shoulder blade.

"Instead of doing what a reasonable police officer would have done, these guys decided to move the car and for some unknown reason take Mr Ball from it."

Experts had also given evidence about Ball's comatose state. Dr Paul Quigley described Ball as a "dead weight" in the back of the patrol car and that he had no ability to control himself, falling forward.

Clarke said Officer B and C were in the "best position" to assess Ball's vulnerability and to learn how unresponsive he was.

Officer A told the other cops to lay Ball in the recovery position.

"A reasonable police officer with first aid training … would have called for an ambulance.

"You don't put someone in the recovery position unless they are seriously unwell.

"All three have shown a lack of care and concern at this point in time and it just got worse."

It was about 12.30am before Officer A checked on him and even then just nudged his foot and didn't ask for an update on his condition, Clarke said.

When questioned after Ball's death about why there was call for an ambulance, the officer told Detective Claire Adkins that it wasn't needed.

"I just didn't deem him to require the medical intervention at that stage."

Clarke said Officer B was guilty as he was the arresting officer and also the watch house keeper, charged with looking after Ball. He also entered Ball's details into the Police National Intelligence Application (NIA) including initially recovering him as "unresponsive" before shortly afterwards changing it to "partially responsive".

Medical assistance was required and subsequently advised, respectively, either way.

Clarke said the pop-up alerts were not a recommendation, but an instruction, a safeguard against any subconscious bias.

She said Officer B at the time even recognised the frailty of his actions by saying on CCTV that he might get "a little bit crucified" for not having Ball constantly monitored given his intoxicated state.

"It's a police safeguard that should have worked on the morning of 1 June but it didn't work. They took a risk, from this point in time, with Mr Ball's health."

Officer B entered Ball's cell four times between 12.04am and the last time at 1.35am, which Clarke said "was not frequent monitoring".

He also never carried out a "proper" health check on Ball at any time as he lay on the concrete floor of the cell.

Officer C was also liable as he was beside Officer B as he went through the NIA evaluation form, which was later signed by Officer A, she told the jury.

His unresponsiveness should have again been noticed when Officer B's iPhone fell out of his vest and onto Ball's head - he never flinched.

However, by the time Ball was checked on for the last time - at 2.23am by Officer C - Ball was already dead.

Clarke said there was no way the officers had any intention to contribute to Ball's death, they were unaware that Ball had taken a lethal cocktail of pills and alcohol.

However, the officers still had to discharge a duty of care given his state, which was slowly deteriorating and Officer A also mentioned Ball would get assessed by a mental health "crisis team" the following morning.

She said Constables Ben Patterson and Rocco Gous were not charged as they were not involved in the custody or care of Ball after helping lift him into the cell.

Susan Hughes QC - for Officer A - will deliver her closing this afternoon.