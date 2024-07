Taranaki police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a Waitara address.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died a fight in Taranaki overnight.

Emergency services were called at 12.46am after reports of a person being seriously injured following an altercation at a Strange St address in Waitara.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said the man was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

“Cordons have been put in place and a scene examination will be carried out over the following days.”