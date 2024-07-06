In New Plymouth District Court on Friday, Judge Robert Spear said Kee-Sue, 33, might consider himself unlucky after his enterprise was only discovered by police when they arrived at his house looking for someone else on an unrelated matter.
The June 17, 2021, visit to his New Plymouth home instead resulted in officers spotting a bag of cannabis which then gave them authority to search his property.
“So when those involved in peddling this drug at a significant level are apprehended they can expect little mercy.”
He said Kee-Sue had previously served a prison sentence for supplying meth and that had not deterred him from repeat drug offending.
On a raft of drug and firearms charges, including manufacturing and supplying meth, Kee-Sue was sent to jail again, this time for 13 years and seven months, a sentence that prompted gasps and sobs from his supporters in the public gallery.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.