Taranaki man jailed for brutal murder of father, step-brother

Nathan Gordon Frost, 21, appeared for sentencing at the High Court at New Plymouth today. Photo / Belinda Feek

Nathan Gordon Frost, 21, appeared for sentencing at the High Court at New Plymouth today. Photo / Belinda Feek

A young Taranaki man who murdered his father and half-brother in a frenzied attack has been jailed for 20 years.

Nathan Gordon Frost, 21, appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth this morning, after earlier admitting murdering Stephen John Frost, 55, and Regan Frost-Lawn, 15, at the family's Hāwera home.

The court heard how, in the early hours of January 18, Nathan Frost was heard to be distressed in his bedroom, causing his father to investigate.

Stephen Frost was then attacked with a pipe wrench and suffered blows to the head, before Nathan stabbed him with a hunting knife.

Nathan then attacked and repeatedly stabbed his half-brother Regan with the knife, causing fatal injuries.

After the frenzied attacks, Nathan moved outside to a sleep-out where his 14-year-old had been staying.

However, having heard the attacks, she had already fled the sleep-out to hide nearby.

Police arrived soon after and arrested the 21-year-old at the scene.

In court today, members of Frost's family spoke of how they'd been left traumatised by his actions.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, step-mother Michelle Lawn said she and her daughter had been left scared of the dark and had "constant thoughts" of Frost.

In his statement, step-brother Jaydan told Frost: "I feel you have brought shame on the family and honestly I find it hard to even contemplate calling you my brother."

In sentencing, Justice Rebecca Ellis noted that Frost had bore resentment toward his father over separating from his maternal mother, and had been left a "ticking time bomb" by his use of drugs and alcohol.

She said it was only through luck and quick thinking that his sister had escaped, and that Frost wasn't being sentenced for three murders.

Justice Ellis said she was satisfied a sentence of 20 years - two life sentences - was not manifestly unjust, given the circumstances of what she called "very brutal" offending.

- More to come