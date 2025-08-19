“It’s a fairly straightforward by-election ... turnout will probably be quite low.
“There are a few other minor candidates and independents running around the edges just trying to get a bit of a voice for their platform and show up to the debates and get some attention.
“But, we are really looking at a Labour versus Te Pāti Māori matchup,” she said.
Greaves said the electorate is one of the youngest in the country, with a median age of “somewhere in the 20s”.
“The thing that Labour now has to balance is, do you keep the old guard, the people who held ministerial positions in the Ardern Government, the baggage that might be associated with that has to be balanced with the experience they have.
“For Labour, it is interesting because it does seem like they haven’t had that many retirements. It does seem like the party will contest the next election with a lot of that lineup of the ministers from the Ardern years that are still there,” she said.
Why the right bloc isn’t putting anyone in contention.
Key issues for voters.
Why a Pākeha can run for a Māori seat.
Who is running for the Tāmaki Makaurau seat?
Labour’s Peeni Henare held the Tāmaki Makaurau seat between 2014 and 2023 when he lost it to Kemp by a slender 42-vote margin.
Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins said: “Henare is exactly the leader Tāmaki Makaurau needs, with a deep understanding of the issues that matter.”
Henare said communities had been saying “loud and clear” they want “jobs, access to quality and affordable health services, affordable housing, and relief from the rising cost of living must be a top priority”.
She believed her record helping in South Auckland communities was “unquestionable”, but acknowledged her “faith” or her association with Destiny Church’s Man Up programme could unsettle voters.
Members of the programme were linked to the storming of a pride event at a West Auckland library earlier this year. Protesters wearing Man Up T-shirts were also associated with temporarily blocking this year’s Wellington Pride Parade.
Counterspin Media founder Kelvyn Alp has also put his name into contention. He was prominent during the 2022 Parliament protests.
Twenty years ago, he was the public face of the so-called New Zealand Armed Intervention Force, which came under security service attention after it talked about overthrowing the government.
Finally, Sherry Lee Matene is running as an independent. There is no publicly available information about her.
Election night - preliminary results released progressively from 7pm.
Wednesday, September 17: Official results declared
