Tāmaki Makaurau by-election: Labour and Te Pāti Māori face off - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Victoria University of Wellington associate professor Lara Greaves is with us to give us a rundown of what you need to know about this sought-after seat.

The race is on for the Tāmaki Makaurau by-election.

It has been sparked by the death of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Tarsh Kemp, after battling kidney disease.

The Māori electorate encompasses central and southern Auckland areas, stretching from the Waitākere Ranges to Bucklands Beach and Waiheke Island.

