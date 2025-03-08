Mayor Tory Whanau was at the start of the parade, joined by Wellington Paranormal actor Karen O’Leary.

Whanau said the police reacted quickly and many people did not even know the protest had happened.

“For those who acted quickly, they did a really wonderful job. For those who came here to disrupt, they were here for no reason other than to spread hate and bigotry.

“They are not welcome here. They are not welcome in Wellington. As you can see with the amazing numbers here, Wellington city is all about diversity, and it’s all about our rainbow community, takatāpui, and it will always remain this way.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau in white, and actor Karen O'Leary, in Green shirt, at the Wellington Pride Parade. Photo: RNZ /

The parade resumed, moving down Courtenay Place and Dixon St to the end point at the rainbow crossing on Cuba St.

Karen O’Leary said of the disruption, “I didn’t pay any attention, because it doesn’t deserve any of my attention. It means nothing to me”.

“What means more to me is the number of people who turned out here with a very positive attitude, and just care about what makes other people feel happy, that’s the important thing.”

There were concerns about protests by Man Up following events at the Auckland Pride Festival last month.

Witnesses had reported about 30 people were barricaded into a room in Te Atatū‘s library after men wearing “Man Up” T-shirts had interrupted an event hosted by a drag king, who read a book to children.

The Man Up group is linked to Destiny Church.

Man Up protesters sought to disrupt the Pride parade in Wellington tonight. Photo / RNZ

Church leader Brian Tamaki said he told protesters: “I want you to storm the library they’re in.”

The group’s actions were widely condemned, with police saying it “crossed a line” and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said, “We respect people’s right to free speech, we respect people’s rights to peaceful protest, [but] they went too far”.

Before Saturday’s parade, event manager Craig Watson said they were prepared for possible incidents.

“The appropriate way for people to respond to any kind of protest that happens here is to keep peaceful and remain calm. Their advice to us is to sing a waiata or to continue with our celebrations, and to really ignore their protest.

“We’ve been asking our community to take that approach to anything that might happen on Saturday.”

The Man Up protesters congregated at the intersection of Courtenay Place and Taranaki St in Wellington. Photo / RNZ

“Wellington is a place that loves the queer community, that really supports the queer community and we invite everyone to come down and have fun, and just really enjoy the day. Remain peaceful and keep that celebration going for the whole Pride,” Watson said.

In a statement Rainbow Youth and InsideOUT said there is no place for hate and violence in Aotearoa.

InsideOUT, managing director, Tabby Besley said loud bigoted voices are only being drowned out from the growth of visibility in the rainbow community.

“It is time the Government takes serious action to prevent and respond to violence towards rainbow communities. The recent incidents at Auckland Pride are part of an organised ongoing attack on rainbow people’s rights to be themselves and come together.”