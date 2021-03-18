Tāmaki Herenga Waka, 'the gathering place of many waka' shows Auckland's cultural diversity

Tamaki Herenga Waka: Stories of Auckland is a new exhibition at the Auckland Museum, telling the stories of Aucklanders and their region. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A 7m diameter, 360-degree screen synched with eight projectors is at the heart of a new permanent exhibition space at Tamaki Paenga Hira/Auckland War Memorial Museum in Parnell, opening next Wednesday, March 24.

Tamaki Herenga Waka: Stories of Auckland focuses on Auckland places and people with more than 60 stories, more than 500 collection objects and 25 films specially developed to celebrate the diversity of the people and places making up the Auckland region.

Bex Martelletti demonstrates an interactive bird display. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"Tāmaki Makaurau is not only New Zealand's largest city, it is our country's most culturally diverse... we are home to over 120 different ethnicities," says Dr David Gaimster, chief executive of Auckland War Memorial Museum. "Visitors want to see their own lived experience of Auckland and of being Aucklanders. This gallery will be a place for audiences to reflect on the past, present and future of Auckland and their place within this."

Tāmaki Herenga Waka means "the gathering place of many waka" reflecting the diverse cultures of Auckland and uses innovative digital technologies to engage new audiences, a key feature being kei konei koe You are Here, an audio-visual experience that offers up an immersive introduction to Tāmaki. Visitors are invited on a journey through time and space, encountering Auckland from different and surprising perspectives.

The exhibition features an innovative digital experience kei konei koe You are Here. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"By applying innovative digital technology to showcase our collections, we are able to cement Auckland Museum's role as a place that inspires curiosity," says Gaimster.

The 580 square metres of gallery space is divided into seven sections across four gallery spaces in 10 languages. Visitors are able to choose how they experience the exhibition with multiple entry and exit points, using thematic design rather than traditional linear narrative.

Production manager Hayden Prujean puts the finishing touches on a display of objects. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The new exhibition has been funded largely through the generosity of many individuals, and organisations including Lottery Significant Projects; Sir John Logan Campbell Residuary Estate; Stout Trust and MW & MA Durling Family.

Tāmaki Herenga Waka: Stories of Auckland

Auckland Museum

Opens Wednesday March 24, free with museum entry.