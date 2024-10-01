Talley’s chief executive Tony Hazlett said he was sad to advise that a staff member was fatally injured at the company’s Nelson wharf on Tuesday.

“We are extremely saddened and send our deepest condolences to the person’s family, who we are supporting.

“We ask that their privacy is respected during this difficult time. Support for Talley’s employees has also been put in place across the site,” Hazlett said.

He said Talley’s was working with police and Maritime NZ, who were investigating the incident.

“There will be no further comment while investigations are ongoing.”

Police confirmed Maritime NZ had been advised.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

“Police are still working to complete next of kin notifications and further information regarding the deceased will not be released while those take place.”