Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Takedown: The slick anti-vaxxing group that just got banned by Facebook

5 minutes to read
Voices For Freedom supporters at the Groundswell NZ protest. Photo / Greg Bowker

Voices For Freedom supporters at the Groundswell NZ protest. Photo / Greg Bowker

David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

Facebook has taken down a social media page operated by a prominent Covid-19 activist organisation for breaching its rules about "harmful misinformation" and "false claims".

The move has deprived the Voices for Freedom group of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid