Take the (correct) Canvas quiz

We're sorry! Alert readers have noticed that the answers in today's Canvas magazine quiz are wrong.
So here are the right ones ... answers below.
QUESTIONS
1 If you're travelling on a vaporetto, you're in which city?
2 What kind of animal is a serval?
3 Kiwi actor Melanie Lynskey stars in which current US TV series?
4 What disease was caused by the variola virus?
5 Created in 1953 for the young Queen Elizabeth II, poulet reine Elizabeth is better known by what name?
6 What is the only aquatic monotreme?
7 Who created the fictional city-state of Ankh-Morpork?
8 What did Katsushika Hokusai depict 36 times?
9 You can see the Mega Cow in which New Zealand town?
10 What links: Lower Decks; Prodigy; Picard; and Discovery?
ANSWERS
1 Venice.
2 A type of wild cat.
3 Yellowjackets.
4 Smallpox.
5 Coronation chicken.
6 The platypus.
7 Terry Pratchett.
8 Mount Fuji.
9 Morrinsville.
10 They're all Star Trek spin-offs.