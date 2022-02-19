Take the (correct) Canvas quiz

If you're travelling on a vaporetto, you're in which city? Photo / 123RF

We're sorry! Alert readers have noticed that the answers in today's Canvas magazine quiz are wrong.

So here are the right ones ... answers below.

QUESTIONS

1 If you're travelling on a vaporetto, you're in which city?

2 What kind of animal is a serval?

3 Kiwi actor Melanie Lynskey stars in which current US TV series?

4 What disease was caused by the variola virus?

5 Created in 1953 for the young Queen Elizabeth II, poulet reine Elizabeth is better known by what name?

6 What is the only aquatic monotreme?

7 Who created the fictional city-state of Ankh-Morpork?

8 What did Katsushika Hokusai depict 36 times?

9 You can see the Mega Cow in which New Zealand town?

10 What links: Lower Decks; Prodigy; Picard; and Discovery?

ANSWERS

1 Venice.

2 A type of wild cat.

3 Yellowjackets.

4 Smallpox.

5 Coronation chicken.

6 The platypus.

7 Terry Pratchett.

8 Mount Fuji.

9 Morrinsville.

10 They're all Star Trek spin-offs.