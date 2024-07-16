The Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter and Fire and Emergency NZ (Wairoa and Nuhaka) teams attended a motor vehicle accident on State Highway 2 at Nuhaka in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tairawhiti’s rescue helicopter service has continued the trend of increasing activity with an upswing of nearly 20% in reportable flights for the first half of this year.

From January 1 to June 30 the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter team recorded 261 reportable flights.

That was made up of 188 completed missions, 52 training sessions and 21 flights for other reasons like ferrying or maintenance.

It was an increase of just over 19% on the 219 flights recorded for the same period in 2023.

In additional data – and perhaps due to more settled weather conditions – the team declined just 32 mission requests in the six months to the end of June - down from 45 in the same period in 2023.