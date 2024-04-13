Two men speak about witnessing a mass attack at Bondi mall and helping to save a baby. Video / 9 News

A heroic shopper who was seen on video taking on the knifeman at the top of an escalator with a bollard during the Bondi Junction Mall stabbing has received universal praise.

In the four second video, the man can be seen holding the base of the black bollard in his left hand and top in his right at the top of the escalator, preventing the offender from going to the next level.

While this is happening, shopper can be seen retreating further into the surrounding stores.

Witnesses during the attack said the alleged offender was seen running up escalators and charging at people.

This brave Aussie man took on the armed attacker in Bondi Junction Shopping Centre, Sydney.#Australia #terror#bondi https://t.co/uv9nZap554 — Usman Chaudhary (@Usman_C786) April 13, 2024

The unknown shopper has been widely praised from everyone who has seen video and stills from the video.

X User @DeanRosario said “That bloke with the bollard at the top of the escalator, confronting the attacker. That’s just heroic. That’s the very best of humanity confronting the very worst of humanity.”

That bloke with the bollard at the top of the escalator, confronting the attacker. That's just heroic.



That's the very best of humanity confronting the very worst of humanity. — Dean Rosario (@DeanRosario) April 13, 2024

Australian comedian and actress Magda Szubanski said “Such courage and care shown by so many people-especially #bollard man and the policewoman who shot the perp”

Absolutely devastated by the news coming out of Bondi Junction. My heart goes out to the victims, family, first responders and all the people traumatized by the actions of this one man

Such courage and care shown by so many people-especially #bollard man and the policewoman who… — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) April 13, 2024

Praise for bystanders and staff members

The bravery of mall staff members and shoppers has also been praised.

One man who had been in a clothing store at the mall when the attack started told ABC News everyone in the store initially heard two shots and didn’t know what was going on.

“The staff member at the store said it sounded like gun shots so she took us to the back where they can lock it from the inside,” he said.

“We heard a fire alarm, and there were still some people stuck in the changing rooms, so we opened the door and got them as well. She led us to a back door and led us outside.”

The man said the young staff member was amazing during the escape.

“She calmed us all, she told us where to go. When we heard the fire alarm and she said it looked like it was serious, she got the two or three people who were stuck in the changing room and into the room,” he said.

“She was amazing, and I told her that. I said you were so calm and you made us calm.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Bondi Junction was a scene of shocking violence, but was also witness to our “humanity and heroism of our fellow Australians.”

“Our brave police, our first responders and of course everyday people who would have never imagined they would face such a moment,” he said.

“Some of the footage is quite extraordinary.

“Staff for whom this should have been a normal shift, shoppers peacefully going about their lives, and yet for these Australians, their first instinct in the face of danger was to help someone else.”

“That is what we hold onto tonight as Australians - confirmation of who we are - brave, strong, together,” Albanese said.