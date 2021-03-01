Swings and roundabouts: Teen's swinging world record attempt preparations up-and-down

Patrick Cooper will be attempting the world record to raise money for Starship Hospital next Saturday March 6. Photo / Paul Taylor

Patrick Cooper's starting to realise the swings and roundabouts of trying to prepare to break a world record.

Cooper, 17, will (Covid alert level permitting) this weekened try to replicate fellow Taradale teen Charlie O'Brien's attempt to break the world record for longest continuous time on a swing, and despite some planning to go he is feeling excited.

The swing marathon will begin about 8am at Taradale Park on Saturday and, if he can do it, go through until Sunday evening.

O'Brien took on the record in 2019 swinging for 33 hours and 11 minutes, unofficially breaking New Zealand woman Aimee Pivott's record of 32 hours and 2 minutes.

However troubles with the video stream meant O'Brien never officially submitted his attempt, and Cooper, inspired by his attempt, is now taking on the challenge himself while raising money for Starship Hospital.

There is a lot of specific rules which need to be in place to break the world record, such as constant filming, and the organisation of generators, floodlights, film storage and cameras that come with this.

Busy with school and work Cooper is still in the process of organising this but is "pretty confident" he will be able to pull it off in time.

O'Brien's camera cut out for a period of time during his 33 hour vigil so his record was not validated.

As for training, Cooper admits with all the organisation he hasn't had much time for full-on training, but is trying to get some practice in advance.

But he is getting "a bit excited" and regardless of whether he will be able to validate the record, he is still going to attempt it to raise money for Starship Hospital.

He chose Starship as he has seen the "life changing" work they do as his brother was born with a cleft palate and when in hospital himself a couple of years ago received a care package organised through Starship.

Five-minute hourly breaks can officially be stacked up, so he is planning on swinging for six hours at a time then having half hour breaks, and still needs to work out how he will take quick power naps.

He has a team of friends ready to be witnesses and support his marathon swing, which he says have been a huge help.

If he is able to swing for the official world record time, he will raise about $1250 which he is "pretty happy" about.

He is still keen to hear from any more people who would like to sponsor him and asks anyone interested text him on 022 468 1766.