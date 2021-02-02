Swells of almost 3 metres hit Hawke's Bay

Coastguard Hawke's Bay skipper Henry van Tuel alongside fellow skipper Jo Willis. Photo / Paul Taylor

A big swell has arrived on Hawke's Bay's coastline just days before the Megafish competition in Napier.

Coastguard Hawke's Bay recorded a swell of almost 3m on Tuesday night.

Skipper Henry van Tuel said they experienced the big swell whilst out on the water off Westshore during training.

"The swell got up to 2.9m at about 7.30pm - that was measured by a wave buoy at Napier Port," he said.

Van Tuel said he thought the swell would've eased, but on Wednesday morning the buoy was still recording a swell of 2.7m.

He said this is due to a big low sitting below New Zealand - the winds from that are driving the big swell around the region.

"Although there aren't any strong winds in Hawke's Bay, way off shore there is quite a blow," he said.

According to MetService the southeast swell will ease to 1.5m by Wednesday evening.

On Thursday a southerly is developing early increasing from 30 kilometres an hour to 50kmh in the afternoon.

The southeast swell will be between 1 to 1.5m in the morning, changing to a southerly swell and increasing back to 2.5m later on in the day.

The four day long Megafish competition in Napier is set to start on Thursday February 4.



The Coastguard skipper advised those going out on their boats to take extra care in the swell over the next few days.

"It's not so bad going out because you're facing into the waves," he said. "The real risk is when you come back into the channel."

"What happens is that the waves following you pushes your boat, if you're not sitting correctly on the wave it can push you sideways onto the wave which can be quite a dangerous situation," Van Tuel added.

Coastguard Hawke's Bay's advice for those out on the water is to know your capabilities of yourself and your boat.

